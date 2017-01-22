They Marched on Washington. Now the Left Should Focus on Its Own Backyard.

If Rise Above was any indication, the time has come to frighten and shame Democrats into devoting more energy and resources to down-ticket races. The party must rebuild itself from the ground up, providing a path for new young talent. But it must also focus on the local level for more immediate reasons: to stop emboldened Republicans in the Trump era.

“[W]e’re three statehouses away from them being able to pass constitutional amendments, and that should terrify us as attorneys—terrify us,” Courtney Madden of the New Leaders Council told the conference crowd.

Many Americans are already terrified by conservative aggression at the state level, whether it’s the anti-trans bathroom law in North Carolina, anti-union “right to work” policies across the country, or the gutting of voting rights to suppress minority turnout. Mark Schauer, the former Democratic representative from Michigan, reminded Rise Above that these initiatives “don’t just drop out of the sky.”

