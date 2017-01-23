The Trump Administration’s Lies Have Already Ruined Its Credibility

No less a figure than Spicer himself claimed to grasp this simple distinction when he spoke to students at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago just two weeks ago. “I’ve never lied,” he said, “and I’d argue that anyone who is an aspiring communicator adhere to that, because if you lose the respect and trust of the press corps, you’ve got nothing.”

This professional maxim is premised on the idea that the press has the institutional power and public trust to shape opinion, and thus the trajectory of campaigns and policy. There is another theory, by which the media’s credibility could be so damaged with a portion of the population that it functions as an inverse validator. If enough people believe the press has been corrupted in this way, officials can hold on to political power not just despite incessant lying, but through it as well.

Spicer can charitably be accused of having enough shame not to poison the idealism of college students, or of having a rapid change of heart, because his first official comments as President Donald Trump’s spokesman were in that second category: ludicrously false, ministry-of-propaganda style lies meant to discredit the national media, and convince Trump’s supporters that he’s more popular than he really is. He claimed not just that Trump’s “was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration—period—both in person and around the globe,” but that efforts to accurately portray the ceremony as a dud were part of a conspiracy to “lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration,” for which the press will be held “accountable.”