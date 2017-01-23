Is Donald Trump the Next Jimmy Carter?

Azari’s analysis applies the concept of “political time” from Stephen Skowronek’s masterful The Politics Presidents Make. Skowronek argues that while the powers and resources available to the president tend to evolve chronologically, the political challenges faced by presidents show recurring patterns. As Azari puts it, “The president’s relationship to the dominant party and the health of that party’s ideology and coalition influence the success and legacy of the administration.” Some presidents, like Andrew Jackson, FDR, and Ronald Reagan, are “reconstructive” presidents, establishing new political regimes. Some presidents attempt to articulate and extend the achievements of the new regime, like James Polk for Jackson, LBJ for FDR, and George W. Bush for Reagan. “Preemptive” presidents from the minority party, like Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, try to carve out their own political legacy but govern fundamentally within the constraints of the dominant regime.

A fourth category of president is the “disjunctive” president—the president that takes office as a political regime is beginning to crumble. Presidents like James Buchanan and Herbert Hoover and Carter are remembered as failures partly because of their individual failings. But another factor was the collapse of their political regimes, which produced tensions that were impossible to resolve.

Trump is remarkably unpopular for a president-elect, and unless he can turn that around he’s in danger of being a one-and-done president.

Is Trump a disjunctive president? The comparison with Carter is a powerful one. Carter was able to eke out a victory in 1976 in the aftermath of Nixon’s resignation and Ford’s decision to pardon him, but he couldn’t survive the decline of the Great Society coalition and was beaten easily by Reagan. Trump’s win was an even bigger fluke. Going up against another candidate with negative approval ratings, he was beaten decisively in the popular vote but had a run of luck in three marginal states that allowed him to be selected by an undemocratic electoral system. And even the Electoral College wouldn’t have helped him had the director of the FBI not decided to baselessly imply that Hillary Clinton was a crook less than two weeks before the election, generating a wave of anti-Clinton coverage that almost certainly changed its outcome. This isn’t exactly a robust formula going forward.