Why Did Obama Do So Well at the Supreme Court?

One interpretation of the Court’s behavior is that it is isolated from the pressures that have caused the other institutions of American politics to become cripplingly polarized. This interpretation, however, is probably wrong. The relative moderation of the Roberts Court is likely the last gasp of the previous partisan order rather than a signal that it will continue. Depending on who wins the election in November, the Court can be expected to take a sharp turn to the left or to the right.

We should be careful about evaluating the ideological trajectory of the Court based on a few select cases from a given year. “It’s always trite to judge the direction of the Court from a single term,” says Barry Friedman, a professor of law at NYU and the author of a fine recent book about the Court’s tendency to come into line with public opinion, “and that’s especially true of this term.” The sudden death of Antonin Scalia prevented some major blows against the Democratic coalition. The most crucial example is Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association, in which the challengers argued that union “agency shops” were a violation of the First Amendment. Had Scalia lived, he was a certain fifth vote to hobble public-sector unions, but instead the Court tied 4-4, restoring a lower court holding rejecting the First Amendment challenge. “If Freidrichs had come out the other way,” Friedman points out, “we would remember this term very differently.”

And there have been plenty of other major conservative judicial victories during the Obama era, most notably the gutting of the most important civil rights statute since Reconstruction in the 2013 decision Shelby County v. Holder. The Court fulfilled a cherished objective of many Republicans—including Chief Justice John Roberts—by declaring unconstitutional the Voting Rights Act’s requirement that jurisdictions with a history of voter discrimination clear changes to their election laws with the Department of Justice. Even worse than the result of the case was the shoddiness of Roberts’s opinion, which notably failed to advance any remotely coherent justification to undermine Congress’s unambiguous authority to enforce the Fifteenth Amendment’s prohibition on race discrimination in voting. Since then, many Republican-controlled states have wasted little time passing discriminatory voting restrictions, undercutting the Court’s conclusion that the strong enforcement of the Voting Rights Act was no longer necessary.