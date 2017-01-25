Yes, Betsy DeVos Deserves the Third Degree From Democrats

They’d be happier if she supported programs that help all children get a better education. But as education reporter Dana Goldstein recently explained in Slate, that’s hardly what vouchers do:

Recent studies of voucher programs in Louisiana and Ohio found that students who use vouchers to attend a private school score, on average, lower on standardized tests than demographically similar students who do not use vouchers. In New Orleans, two years after winning a private school voucher, the average student had lost 13 points of learning in math.... Many of the private schools that did accept vouchers had experienced previous enrollment declines, indicating they were unpopular with parents who could afford to pay tuition on their own.

It’s not just Louisiana and Ohio either. “Although some studies found that students using vouchers had higher test scores than their public school peers, in general, peer-reviewed studies found that the performance of voucher students does not differ significantly from that of public school students,” Jennifer Pribble and Jennifer L. Erkulwater, political science professors at the University of Richmond, recently wrote in the Post. Voucher programs also routinely violate the separation of church and state, using taxpayer dollars to fund the teaching of creationism.

Alexander also asserts that Democrats oppose DeVos because “she supports charter schools,” but the Democratic Party under President Barack Obama—much to the chagrin of critics on the left—joined Republicans in supporting charters (which are publicly funded but independently operated). Alexander described charters as “public schools with fewer government and union rules so that teachers have more freedom to teach and parents have more freedom to choose the schools,” and that’s how many Democrats see them, too. Only recently did a few of their key party stakeholders— namely the NAACP and Black Lives Matter—call for a charter moratorium, saying many are under-regulated, unaccountable, drain funds from traditional public schools, and lack civil rights protections.