Trump Is Paving the Way for China to Rule the World

Drezner acknowledges that there is some hypocrisy in China taking up this mantle, since the nation itself practices mercantilism. But such hypocrisy is not uncommon: Earlier global hegemons, including the British Empire and the U.S., didn’t alway live up to the free trade principles they foisted on other countries. Indeed, part of the advantage of global hegemony is that it allows for greater room for hypocrisy in the dominant power.

If China does become the new global hegemon, it will act differently than the U.S. A dictatorship that values stability, China has no interest in democracy promotion or human rights (both of which Trump seems intent on abandoning anyway). China’s preferred trade agreements cut tariffs, without the labor or environmental protections that former President Barack Obama pushed for in TPP. At Davos, Xi pointedly praised “economic globalization” rather than globalization, period. Even within the domain of “economic globalization,” China doesn’t share the U.S.’s protectiveness of intellectual property.

Free trade and globalization are both likely to survive the Trump era. But the end result of Trump’s isolationism could be quite different than what he envisions. The country he’s most hostile to could assume the mantle of globalization, allowing it to set the terms for trade in a way that harms rather than benefits American workers. In supposedly putting America first, Trump could achieve quite the opposite, knocking the U.S. from its perch.