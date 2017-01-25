Those who expected the worst from President Donald Trump have every reason to feel vindicated. In the first six days of his presidency, two patterns are already evident. First, despite winning an election and being elevated to the position of the most powerful man in the world, Trump remains deeply insecure, constantly searching for validation from his coterie of cronies. Second, despite hopes that Trump’s fiery campaign rhetoric was just to please his supporters, Trump is fully committed to carrying out his most extreme promises, including a ban on Muslim immigrants and building a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border.

The first fact is psychological, the second political. But they are deeply intertwined, because Trump is a creature of impulses: Unmoored from traditional party loyalty or ideology, and governed by an insatiable need for affirmation. Trump won the election, but not in the convincing fashion he wanted. As a populist who claims to speak for all Americans, he was deeply wounded by the reality that his opponent got nearly three million more votes than he did. This has set the terms for his presidency: It made him susceptible to flattery by advisers who believe his smartest political move is to please the base that elected him. It also caused Trump to continue to lie about election fraud—a quixotic obsession given his victory, but one that’s in keeping with his (and his team’s) instincts to run a polarizing presidency.