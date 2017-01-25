Those who expected the worst from President Donald Trump have every reason to feel vindicated. In the first six days of his presidency, two patterns are already evident. First, despite winning an election and being elevated to the position of the most powerful man in the world, Trump remains deeply insecure, constantly searching for validation from his coterie of cronies. Second, despite hopes that Trump’s fiery campaign rhetoric was just to please his supporters, Trump is fully committed to carrying out his most extreme promises, including a ban on Muslim immigrants and building a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border.

The first fact is psychological, the second political. But they are deeply intertwined, because Trump is a creature of impulses: Unmoored from traditional party loyalty or ideology, and governed by an insatiable need for affirmation. Trump won the election, but not in the convincing fashion he wanted. As a populist who claims to speak for all Americans, he was deeply wounded by the reality that his opponent got nearly three million more votes than he did. This has set the terms for his presidency: It made him susceptible to flattery by advisers who believe his smartest political move is to please the base that elected him. It also caused Trump to continue to lie about election fraud—a quixotic obsession given his victory, but one that’s in keeping with his (and his team’s) instincts to run a polarizing presidency.

The Washington Post’s Robert Costa tweeted this morning that, despite winning the Electoral College, Trump sees the popular vote “as a rating that, in his view, wasn’t fairly won by [Hillary Clinton]. And he won’t let that view go.” Costa’s analysis—that Trump’s self-pity makes him vulnerable to the most extreme voices around him—is supported by other reporting. There are now multiple accounts of Trump ascending to the presidency in a funk because of the opposition he has received. Three of Costa’s colleagues at the Post reported that Trump’s “anger began to build” as he watched TV reports comparing his inauguration attendance to Saturday’s larger Women’s March:

Trump has been resentful, even furious, at what he views as the media’s failure to reflect the magnitude of his achievements, and he feels demoralized that the public’s perception of his presidency so far does not necessarily align with his own sense of accomplishment.

The Associated Press wrote that the “bad press over the weekend has not allowed Trump to ‘enjoy’ the White House as he feels he deserves, according to one person who has spoken with him.” And The New York Times painted this grim picture: