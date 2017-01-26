Primary Concerns Episode 42: How to Stop Obamacare Sabotage

The Affordable Care Act is under existential threat. Millions stand to lose their health insurance. The setbacks for Obamacare supporters could be severe; the consequences of those setbacks could amount to a humanitarian crisis.

At the same time, opponents of the Affordable Care Act are badly flummoxed. It’s just not that easy to roll back a major insurance expansion while pretending everything’s fine, or that the consequences aren’t your fault. Supporters of the law need to be vigilant, but they also need to know what to be on the look out for.

After the disastrous rollout of healthcare.gov in 2013, President Obama brought in Andy Slavitt to help lead the team that administered the his signature law. Slavitt knows better than anyone what it would take to sustain the law, improve it, or sabotage it. He joined us from Minnesota to discuss what he foresees happening to the law, and how to protect it.

