Former ACA administrator sounds off on the GOP’s “unpatriotic” attempted Obamacare “sabotage.”

Andy Slavitt, the former acting director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which administers Obamacare, is a pretty even-keeled guy, as you’ll hear when you listen to the episode of Primary Concerns we just recorded. But even he couldn’t overlook just how unhinged the law’s opponents have been these past seven years.

“We’ve dealt with probably an unprecedented level of not just overheated rhetoric, but I would say borderline sabotage of the law,” Slavitt told me. “There’s been a, one could even say an unpatriotic level of uncooperation in making the ACA work.”

Obamacare, he added, “had a pitted set of very vocal opposition, that for whatever reason took every opportunity they could to not just exploit things that weren’t working, but to actually cause damage.”