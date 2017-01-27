Trump Is Already Betraying the White Working Class

“If you tax exports from Mexico into the United States, you’re going to make things ranging from avocados to appliances to flat-screen TVs, you’re going to make them more expensive,” Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said at the Mexican Embassy in Washington Thursday night, according to Reuters.

“Mexico is the United States’ third-largest supplier of imports—chiefly vehicles, electrical machinery, mineral fuels and agricultural products,” The Los Angeles Times reported, while USA Today reported that “American consumers may have to pay more for products ranging from Toyotas to vegetables.” Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the United Fresh Produce Association, said in a statement to the newspaper: “Consider the impact on American consumers of a 20% hike in the cost of foods such as bananas, mangoes and other products that we simply cannot grow in the United States.”

Even if Trump doesn’t go through with this import tax—and Spicer did say that Trump eventually wants to apply the 20 percent tax to all countries—many of his other policies are shaping up to hurt his white-working class constituency.

Of these, repealing the Affordable Care Act would be the most damaging. “Economic analyses of some of the leading plans, particularly those from House leadership and the Senate Finance Committee, all suggest that millions fewer would have coverage,” Vox’s Sarah Kliff reported Thursday. Even a new, apparently better plan from Republican Senators Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins “envisions enrolling people into bare-bones catastrophic plans” and “wouldn’t have the same benefit mandates the health care law currently sets,” she wrote. The Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein thinks blue-collar white Americans might abandon their longstanding opposition to Obamacare if its benefits are actually going to be taken away from them.

The hope is that some of these Americans—starting with those who supported President Barack Obama but didn’t back Clinton—will also change their mind about Trump. They’ll realize that, as Vox put it the morning after his election, “Donald Trump’s presidency is going to be a disaster for the white working class.” Beyond higher consumer prices and increased healthcare costs, these Americans are likely to see little benefit from tax cuts in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s budget, while the rich would reap a windfall. Trump is even taking credit for stock market gains, though he has little do with it, and even here, blue-collar Americans without significant investments or robust retirement savings aren’t the primary beneficiaries.

Trump’s economic pitch to working class is that he will create jobs: On the campaign trail, he claimed he would be the “greatest job producer God has ever created.” But a major tax on imports would likely do the opposite. Some six million U.S. jobs rely on trade with Mexico, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Experts say those jobs would be jeopardized if Trump restricts trade with Mexico,” CNN Money reports. “Higher prices on some products mean that Americans would have less money to spend on others. That would end up costing jobs.”

Trump wouldn’t be the first Republican president to enact policies that hurt the economic livelihood of the very voters he rode to office, but he may well be the most egregious example yet. It took him only a week to forget the “forgotten” Americans.