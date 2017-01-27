Trump Is Already Betraying the White Working Class

President Donald Trump’s first big betrayal of his supporters this week was his acknowledgement on Wednesday that American taxpayers will pay for the construction of his proposed border wall with Mexico. Trump, who has long insisted that Mexico would pay for it, claimed that we’ll be “reimbursed” by our neighbor to the south—despite the nation’s repeated insistence that this folly. How would that work? On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said “the plan that’s taking shape now” includes a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to the United States, the cost of which would almost certainly be passed onto consumers.

The White House is now walking back this idea, saying it’s just one of many that are under consideration to finance Trump’s signature campaign promise—a “buffet of options,” in the words of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. But it’s just the latest evidence of how Trump’s policies could end up hurting the very “forgotten men and women of our country” he promised to champion. Working-class Americans, including the white working-class voters who were vital to Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, would be hammered by the policies he’s poised to implement. And they also won’t benefit from the many ways Trump is already looking out for the country’s elite citizens and corporations.

