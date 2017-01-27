Donald Trump is about to do Putin a huge favor and get nothing in return.

Ahead of his scheduled phone call with the Russian president on Saturday, Trump is considering unilaterally lifting sanctions imposed on the country by the Obama administration, Politico editor Susan Glasser reported Thursday.

On Friday, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox and Friends to confirm “all of that is under consideration”:

.@KellyannePolls on President Trump's call with Putin tomorrow: Removing sanctions is under consideration pic.twitter.com/dL0CsywD9P — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 27, 2017

It’s further evidence of Trump’s unusually cozy relationship with Russia, whose alleged hacking of last year’s American presidential election on Trump’s behalf prompted former President Barack Obama to take a series of retaliatory actions against the foreign power in December.