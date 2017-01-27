T2 Trainspotting Is Proof You Can’t Go Home Again

Trainspotting may have been the defining movie of the 1990s, if we can agree that heroin was that decade’s theme. Kate Moss, Nirvana, Blur, Rent Boy: druggie sybarites the lot of them, and they are cultural products of a piece. But these are different times. Why make a sequel now?

Begbie and Sick Boy in the original Trainspotting (1996).

I managed to catch the movie in London, where I grew up. Walking to the cinema, I only had to look around me to see why T2 Trainspotting is timely. Everywhere, skinny white boys in filthy drainpipes and bomber jackets answered my question. The light bounced off their shaven heads as they slung arms around their bony girlfriends, who all had center-parted bobs. My brother had the original Trainspotting poster up on his wall when we were younger. I thought those characters looked the absolute zenith of style and maturity. Now I look at these teenagers and want to pat them on the head.

Spud gets the best lines again. In one of the movie’s first scenes, he loses his job because he’s been so high on smack for so many years that he’s never learned that the clocks go back in the summer. Later, he starts to write up his memories of the Trainspotting era. Irvine Welsh himself has a cameo as a fence. Mark repeatedly gets himself out of scrapes with his superior cardiovascular abilities, honed by his exercise addiction. At the gym, he always wears Trainspotting-orange. Kelly MacDonald—who plays Diane, Rent Boy’s underage love interest in the original—is in the movie, but only for about one minute, fully clothed.