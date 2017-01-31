Trump Ignored All of Obama’s Advice—and Now He’s in a World of Trouble

As massive crowds took to streets and airports across the country, and federal injunctions began piling up, Trump officials called the immigration order a huge success and then contradicted themselves by blaming the chaos on Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller. After meeting with Trump and a number of other White House sources this weekend, Joe Scarborough reported that Miller was able to single-handedly rock the conscience of the world because Trump has done nothing to establish an orderly and lawful process.

“It was Stephen Miller sitting in the White House saying, ‘We’re not going to go to the other agencies. We’re not going to talk to the lawyers. We’re going to do this all alone,’” Scarborough said on Morning Joe. “And I’ll just say it right here, and reporting will bear this out, you’ve got a very young person in the White House on a power trip thinking that you can just write executive orders and tell all of your cabinet agencies to go to hell.”

A great deal of reporting backs up the claim that the most ideologically extreme members of the administration cobbled the order together without external input, but the scapegoating is an effective admission that Trump signs whatever is put in front of him, without reading or understanding it. The incentive for ambitious operators within the administration is thus to do whatever’s necessary to get unvetted orders and choices before the president by any possible means, so they become national policy before sensible people can intervene.