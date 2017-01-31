Donald Trump is fast becoming a low-rent Nixon.

The parallels between Trump and Nixon have been around a while. Some seemed to be self-consciously evoked—the “secret plan” to defeat ISIS and Trump’s dark and stormy version of Nixon’s “law and order” address at the RNC, for instance, were both straight out of the Nixon playbook. His attacks on the media also evoke Nixon—same goes for the paranoia, the martyrdom complex, and the consuming fear of illegitimacy. There are important differences between the two men—as Rick Perlstein wrote earlier this month, Nixon, unlike Trump, was introspective—but they share a win-at-all-costs mentality and a consuming sense of vengeance.

On Monday, the tenth day of Donald Trump’s already excruciatingly long presidency, Trump went full Nixon. After it emerged that acting attorney general (and Obama appointee) Sally Q. Yates ordered the Justice Department not to defend Trump’s executive order banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, the Trump administration canned her. The move was reminiscent—if, it must be said, on a much-smaller scale—of the famous “Saturday night massacre,” when Nixon ordered the firing of the special prosecutor investigating Watergate and both the attorney general and deputy attorney general refused in protest. The Saturday night massacre was a constitutional crisis—Trump’s low-rent approximation isn’t, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t disturbing.

The Trump-ian language of the release announcing Yates’s firing was bombastic—it accused Yates of “betraying” her government and suggested she was “very weak” on immigration. It’s a remarkable document, one that suggests that the Trump administration has no taste whatsoever for dissenters of any stripe.