Grierson & Leitch Episode 53: Gold, Memento, and Sundance

America may be in turmoil, but there’s one thing you can always count on: beautiful actors trying to make themselves look ugly on screen. Thus, this week, we discuss Matthew McConaughey’s Gold, in which Wooderson is bald and has a gut. Good for him.

Then, in our reboot section, we dig into Christopher Nolan’s breakthrough Memento, a movie that is obsessively re-watchable. Also, in our quest to find a 1980s comedy that hasn’t aged terribly, we give 1983’s Trading Places a shot. We’ll say this: It’s better than Fletch.