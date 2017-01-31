Grierson & Leitch Episode 53: Gold, Memento, and Sundance

America may be in turmoil, but there’s one thing you can always count on: beautiful actors trying to make themselves look ugly on screen. Thus, this week, we discuss Matthew McConaughey’s Gold, in which Wooderson is bald and has a gut. Good for him.

Then, in our reboot section, we dig into Christopher Nolan’s breakthrough Memento, a movie that is obsessively re-watchable. Also, in our quest to find a 1980s comedy that hasn’t aged terribly, we give 1983’s Trading Places a shot. We’ll say this: It’s better than Fletch.

We also wrap up Grierson’s experiences at Sundance 2017.

We hope you enjoy. Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. (We’re doing a mailbag show soon, so send us questions.) As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.