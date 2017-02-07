There are no major releases this week—sorry, The Comedian and Rings—so we decided on a special show. Inspired by an email from a reader asking why our show had taken on more a political tone of late, we are steering into the curve, talking about movies that inform our understanding of this specific political moment. Tim’s picks: Singin’ in the Rain, JFK, and Dogville. Will’s picks: The Siege, Being There, and Death Proof. Find out why.

Then, in our Reboot section, we discuss Tony Gilroy’s 2007 dark thriller Michael Clayton and last year’s Sundance hit Other People.

We hope you enjoy. Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. (We’re doing a mailbag show after the new year, so send us questions.) As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.