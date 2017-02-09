The Vietnam War is still a very touchy subject for Donald Trump.

The president, as is his wont, was watching cable news this morning and getting angry. Because he’s not just your typical doddering grandparent but also the most powerful man in the world, his rant against the news can’t be ignored.

First, Trump railed against Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, over reports from his office that revealed Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, had criticized Trump’s recent attacks on the judiciary:

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Then he went on a tear against John McCain, over criticisms of a botched raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL and an American girl: