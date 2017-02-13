The first hearing on NASA’s future will feature a climate-denying astronaut.

Harrison Schmitt is one of the only 12 humans to have ever walked on the surface of the moon. He’s also a climate change denier, and the first listed witness for the House Science Committee’s Thursday hearing on “NASA: Past, Present, and Future”—our first glimpse of what NASA’s mission will look like under full Republican rule.

The Trump administration has been relatively mum about its plans for America’s space science agency, but a senior campaign advisor told The Guardian in November that Trump would like to eliminate NASA’s world-renowned climate change research division. Schmitt, a geologist, would almost certainly be in support of that plan. The Apollo 17 astronaut has spent a good deal of his post-space career speaking out about the “red herring” of carbon emissions. He’s also repeatedly asserted a link between Soviet Communism and environmentalism.

In this 17-minute presentation, he refers to mainstream climate scientists as “alarmists” and claims that most scientists are pushing for “national socialist control of economies.”