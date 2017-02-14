After a meager first month of the movie release calendar, we finally have a full slate of three new releases this week. Sure, all three of them are sequels, but new movies are new movies: At least we don’t have to pretend to care about The Bye Bye Man.

So! New movies! First, we discuss The LEGO Batman Movie, technically a spinoff of the most popular character from The LEGO Movie and, oh yeah, one of the most popular characters in all of American popular culture. Then we dig into Keanu Reeves’s blast of an action franchise, John Wick: Chapter Two. And then we slap on our handcuffs and blindfolds for Fifty Shades Darker. There are so many new releases we didn’t even have time for our Reboot section. It’ll be back next week.

We hope you enjoy. Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. (We’re doing a mailbag show after the new year, so send us questions.) As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.