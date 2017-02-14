The GOP is going to own the Michael Flynn scandal, too.

Jason Chaffetz, the head of the House Oversight Committee, spent years investigating Hillary Clinton’s role in Benghazi and her use of a private email server, while promising to investigate her ties to foreign governments via The Clinton Foundation. These years-long investigations were supposedly about accountability, but the real reason they dragged on and on was to damage Clinton’s credibility. It worked.

Only three weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump’s administration is already embroiled in a scandal that looks to be bigger than any of the ones Chaffetz and his allies spent months investigating. His national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned on Monday because he was in contact with the Russian government before Trump’s inauguration about sanctions placed on Russia by the Obama administration. Flynn’s relationship with Russia not only suggests suspiciously friendly ties between Trump’s inner circle and the Kremlin, but also raises the possibility that someone on Team Trump (or Trump himself) ordered the call. The least you can say about it is that it deserves a congressional investigation. (The same is true for Trump’s apparent fondness for conducting classified business in public.)

And yet, congressional Republicans are acting as if Flynn’s resignation takes care of the scandal. Here’s Chaffetz’s response, for instance: