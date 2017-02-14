The story turned into a big problem when Vice President Mike Pence and press secretary Sean Spicer told the public that Flynn and Kislyak hadn’t discussed sanctions at all. The problem, though, wasn’t—as wishfully-thinking Republicans have it today—that Flynn had lied to his colleagues, per se. It was that the discrepancy between what actually happened on the calls (which were presumably recorded by Russian surveillance) and what Pence and Spicer were telling the public left Flynn potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail: Give us what we want, or we’ll rat you out; give us what we want, or we’ll prove the Trump administration has been dishonest with the American people.

That is reportedly what motivated the Justice Department to inform White House counsel Doug McGahn that Flynn had lied, and may thus be compromised. Per the Washington Post, “Officials [say] there was no evidence that Russia had attempted to exploit the discrepancy between public statements by Trump officials and what Flynn had discussed.” But still, the best-case, though highly implausible, scenario was that Flynn had gone rogue, acted without instructions, lied to everyone, and Trump was only made aware of that fact this past weekend; the White House had suffered a temporary breach at, but confined to, the level of the national security adviser, who has access to the country’s most highly classified intelligence.

That’s bad enough as it is. But if that version of events were somehow true, it would raise the question of why McGahn didn’t let the president know about Flynn’s vulnerability immediately, as soon as he learned of it—or, if he did, why Trump sat on his hands. If McGahn had relayed to Trump that Flynn had lied to him, putting national security at risk and exposing the administration to humiliation, you’d expect Trump to have fired Flynn in January. In the immediate term, that is why the controversy is now likely to accrete to McGahn.

But the likelier story—though Spicer denied it during Tuesday’s press briefing—is that Flynn was doing what Trump told him to do. Trump even reveled in the fact that the backchannel diplomacy had been successful.

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

But that would also mean he knew the version of events Pence and Spicer had relayed to the press was false.



So let’s assume Flynn just jumped on a grenade for his boss. Trump may have believed Moscow would never rat Flynn out, and may still believe Flynn will never claim—or prove—that he was just following orders. But the truth is, Trump can’t be sure his own involvement won’t be exposed. And that compromises him, as well. It’s not just that Pence, Flynn, and Spicer should feel as if Trump hung them out to dry—it’s that he did so in a way that gives powerful people, perhaps even Russian intelligence officials, leverage over his administration.



The story is explosive, in other words, even when it’s walled off from other things we know: That Flynn and Kislyak were reportedly in contact, not just during the transition, but before the election. That other members of the Trump team and their Russian contacts are reportedly under federal investigation, stemming from a broader investigation into Russian subversion. That those investigations are apparently significant enough that FBI director James Comey was initially reluctant to alert the White House to Flynn’s susceptibility to blackmail out of fear it would undermine the bureau’s work. That the intelligence community has corroborated certain non-sexual claims in the Trump-opposition dossier.

Flynn’s out now, and if he has information that’s pertinent to Comey’s investigation, that’s a major loose end—especially if he has his own legal trouble. But Republicans on Capitol Hill and the White House are pretending Flynn’s resignation brings the story to an end.

Rep Jason Chaffetz R-UT tells reporters there's no need to further probe Flynn. "It’s taking care of itself" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 14, 2017

It’s hard to focus on regressive tax cuts if the president of your party is at the center of a major national security scandal. Republicans might be able to slow down the story with this kind of willful blindness to the significance of what just happened. But they probably can’t stop more shoes from dropping. They will be lucky if this ends with senior members of Trump’s White House and doesn’t ultimately ensnare Trump himself.

