Mike Pence is scheming.

The Trump administration has not yet figured out how to spin Michael Flynn’s resignation and the revelation that members of the Trump campaign were in regular contact with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 campaign. A lot of unlikely narratives are being tossed at the wall, but the one constant is that Flynn resigned because he misled Pence by telling him that he did not discuss U.S. sanctions against Russia with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition. Pence then told Face The Nation the same thing, and the revelation that Flynn did discuss sanctions with Kislyak damaged Pence’s standing and eroded trust in Flynn. So he had to go.

This is not an ironclad story. Flynn held on to his job for over two weeks after the White House learned of his supposed duplicity. It also skates over the issue of competence: Pence was in charge of the transition and therefore should have been aware—or at least made aware—of the nature of contacts between Flynn and Russian officials. Then there’s the widely discussed possibility that someone in the transition, perhaps Donald Trump himself, told Flynn to talk to Moscow on the day former President Obama announced sanctions.

But Pence is trying to hover above the fray. On Tuesday afternoon, NBC reported that Pence was not aware that Flynn had misled him until the previous Thursday, shortly before Flynn’s duplicity was made public by The Washington Post.