During the campaign, perhaps no one was more vocal about locking Hillary Clinton up than Flynn. At an August rally, he intimated that Clinton was a traitor, saying, “The enemy camp in this case is Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

“Lock her up is right!” Flynn shouted at the Republican National Convention. “If I did a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today.”

It looks like Flynn will be able to test that theory! He was asked to resign this week after it became public that he had not only (possibly illegally) discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with the Russians before Trump was inaugurated, but also apparently lied to the vice president about those discussions. The hole Flynn is in got a lot deeper on Thursday afternoon, when the Washington Post reported that Flynn apparently lied to the FBI: