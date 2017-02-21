The Oscars are less than a week away, and if you want to win your office Oscar pool, we have you covered. We go through every category and predict winners, and then argue who SHOULD win. We don’t even require a commission.

Then we dig into the Chinese production The Great Wall, in which Matt Damon has insane hair and there are dragons, sort of. Then, in our Reboot segment, we unpack all that 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has to offer us in the year 2017.

We hope you enjoy. Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com.


