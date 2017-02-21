Here are the best panel titles from CPAC.

On Wednesday, CPAC’s annual conference will kick off, now sans one Milo Yiannapoulos. But judging by some of the panels, the conference will still be ... dangerous. (Sorry.)
A few of the panels are NSFW.
- “50 Shades of Property ... Or at Least 3”
- “Prosecutors Gone Wild”
Some of the panels will really make you [thinking face emoji].
- “If Heaven Has a Gate, A Wall, and Extreme Vetting, Why Can’t America?”
- “FREE stuff vs FREE-dom: Millenials’ Love Affair with Bernie Sanders?”
- “Black Lives Matter, so why does the Left not support Law Enforcement?”
- “Banning Poor People from Jobs”
CPAC panel or Miss Congeniality sequel?
- “Armed and Fabulous: The New Normal”
And then others are just tackling the impossible.
- “How Not to Be a Hack During the Trump Administration: An Inside Industry Perspective on Media Coverage in a New Political Paradigm”
See the whole agenda here.