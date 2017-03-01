People with disabilities aren’t props, President Trump.

Today is Rare Disease Day. It’s meant to honor people who live with uncommon, sometimes life-shortening, medical conditions—a necessary moment of visibility. But Trump seems to think that it is about him and his party. During his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, he highlighted special guest Megan Crowley, who lives with Pompe disease.

“An incredible young woman is with us this evening who should serve as an inspiration to us all,” he said. “On receiving this news, Megan’s dad, John, fought with everything he had to save the life of his precious child. He founded a company to look for a cure, and helped develop the drug that saved Megan’s life.”

This is a nice story, but it’s not the sort of cautionary tale that Trump wants it to be. Megan’s experiences are not necessarily evidence that the FDA’s approval process needs an overhaul. Further, most fathers can’t afford to found companies. Many can’t even afford the health care their children need to survive.