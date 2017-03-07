Lots of conservatives are mad about Trumpcare, too.

Republicans have been itching to repeal and replace Obamacare for years, but the House GOP’s newly unveiled American Health Care Act—which President Donald Trump embraced but said would be negotiated—is now drawing sharp criticism on the right. The sniping is evidence that the party is hardly united on the issue of health care reform, with hardline conservatives saying the AHCA doesn’t go far enough, and others pointing out that it would likely make health care unaffordable for millions of Americans.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Rep. Justin Amash are in the former camp, as is the political arm of the Heritage Foundation:

Th House leadership plan is Obamacare Lite. It will not pass. Conservarives are not going to take it. #FullRepeal — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 7, 2017

Heritage Action Statement: GOP Plan Fails to Move Past Obamacare’s Progressive Promise https://t.co/OJGI8sVC6d pic.twitter.com/ElRAxyVJHd — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) March 7, 2017

Not to be outdone, Michael F. Cannon at the libertarian Cato Institute wrote a piece titled “The House GOP Leadership’s Health Care Bill Is ObamaCare-Lite—Or Worse,” declaring, “This bill is a train wreck waiting to happen.”