Who does Trump think he’s fooling with these lame-ass International Women’s Day tweets?

Today, thousands of women across the country are going on strike to promote “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.” Trump took a break from livetweeting Fox & Friends this morning to do some perfunctory box-checking:
Who does this clown think he’s fooling? A few examples that belie Trump’s purported “respect for women.”
- His cabinet includes thirteen men and only two women.
- “Grab them by the pussy.”
- His administration plans to eliminate Violence Against Women grants.
- “You have to treat them like shit.”
- He’s said that women who have abortions should be prosecuted and his administration plans to cripple Planned Parenthood.
- “I think that putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing. ... When I come home and dinner’s not ready, I go through the roof.”
- His administration’s global gag rule on abortion is devastating for women’s health around the globe.
- “Blood coming out of her whatever.”
- He has been credibly accused of sexual harassment and assault on a number of occasions.
There are many more horrifying examples like this! FOH.