Who does Trump think he’s fooling with these lame-ass International Women’s Day tweets?

Today, thousands of women across the country are going on strike to promote “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.” Trump took a break from livetweeting Fox & Friends this morning to do some perfunctory box-checking:

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Who does this clown think he’s fooling? A few examples that belie Trump’s purported “respect for women.”

There are many more horrifying examples like this! FOH.