Who does Trump think he’s fooling with these lame-ass International Women’s Day tweets?

Getty

Today, thousands of women across the country are going on strike to promote “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.” Trump took a break from livetweeting Fox & Friends this morning to do some perfunctory box-checking:

Who does this clown think he’s fooling? A few examples that belie Trump’s purported “respect for women.”

There are many more horrifying examples like this! FOH.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is a staff writer at The New Republic.

