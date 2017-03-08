If Trumpcare goes down, Paul Ryan is going to get the blame.

Everybody hates the American Health Care Act. Conservatives hate it, “moderate” Republicans hate it, liberals hate it. It was clear almost immediately after it emerged from the Mission: Impossible bunker in which it was kept in the utmost secrecy that the bill was dead on arrival. For it to succeed, Donald Trump would have to go the full LBJ, cajoling and intimidating congressman nonstop for weeks.

Will Trump put his self-proclaimed label of “world’s best negotiator” to the test? On Wednesday, CNN reported that Trump “is going all-in on the House plan to replace Obamacare, deploying the full power of his office to become the face of controversial legislation that is stirring a conservative revolt”:

Privately, the president was even more explicit, warning the House GOP vote counters of the disastrous political consequences if they fail to corral sufficient votes. One source told CNN that Trump warned his guests that not passing a repeal bill could result in a “bloodbath” for the party in mid-term elections in 2018.” He said he hopes members understand that,” the source said, adding that as conservatives come to understand the consequences of failure, they will rethink their positions.

But Trump has distanced himself from the bill publicly. His first tweet about the bill highlighted the fact that it was open to negotiation. On Wednesday morning, Kellyanne Conway whined that it was unfair to call the bill “Trumpcare,” telling Fox News, “I didn’t hear President Trump say to any of us, ‘Hey I want my name on that.’”