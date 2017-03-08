Is Trumpcare Already Dead?

The counterargument provided by Tom Price is that the bill would offer more choice—you can pick your own doctor! But choice is a secondary concern. People want better care at lower prices, and this bill provides worse health care for higher prices. Perversely, by exchanging Obamacare’s subsidies for an ill-conceived tax credit plan, the AHCA would disproportionately affect the poor and the elderly, which you can see in this handy graphic by Axios Presented By U-North. The AARP, aka the GOP’s base of old people who need health care, isn’t happy and is already cutting ads against the AHCA.

RETWEET: The “age tax” would force Americans age 50-64 to pay thousands of $$$ more for health care. Tell Congress #NoAgeTax! pic.twitter.com/eFUcRZtm22 — AARP Advocates (@AARPadvocates) March 6, 2017

Buying insurance across state lines—touted by both Price and Trump as a fix-it—could make health care cheaper, but it would also undoubtedly make it worse. A company in, say, Delaware could carve a niche for itself selling garbage health care at cut-rate prices. More importantly, if health care regulation was left up to the states then it would create a regulatory race to the bottom and a state with the worst regulations would end up cornering a big chunk of the market.



The AHCA’s proposal to cut back Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion—perhaps the best part of the flawed and, yes, conservative Affordable Care Act—has also received a host of criticism from people on both sides for taking health care away from hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable people in this country, many of whom live in states with Republican governors.

But the bill is not only a disaster for those who think that health care is an entitlement—it’s also a disaster for those who believe in more market-oriented approaches. Here’s conservative writer Matt Lewis at The Daily Beast, for instance:



The current plan (and it hasn’t even gone to committee for markup yet) keeps the provision covering people with pre-existing conditions, but ends the individual mandate. This, alone, should sound alarm bells: You can’t stop sick people from signing up, and you can’t make healthy people sign up. Refundable tax credits are also included, which means that people who do not currently pay any income taxes will be given free money as an incentive and a means to obtain coverage.

Many conservative think tanks—Heritage and Cato foremost among them—along with many Republican congressmen dislike the bill for this reason. As Vox’s Ezra Klein notes, it’s a shockingly regressive bill—the poor would pay much more for coverage than the middle class and wealthy—but there are still enough incentives in this bill for conservatives who are fundamentally opposed to the welfare state to turn up their nose. This has created a bizarre situation in which those who think that the government has practically no obligation to help citizens get health care and those who believe in universal health care are essentially united in opposition.

The AHCA is most notable for being mealymouthed. It dismantles aspects of Obamacare, but halfheartedly and in such a way that is clumsy and hurts poor, old people. Even the repeal of the dreaded individual mandate—the most demonized aspect of Obamacare—is undermined by a proposed fine for those who don’t have continuous health care coverage. The AHCA will punish you when you’re sick and need health care, not when you’re healthy and free-riding the system.

The simplest reason for this is that Republicans are unprepared. Republicans ranted about repealing and replacing Obamacare because it was good politics, not because they actually had any ideas about how to fix the health care system. Because no one thought Donald Trump would actually win, no one bothered to come up with a plan. When he did, they were the proverbial dog that caught the car—this terrible, hastily conceived plan is a testament to how craven and dishonest Republican opposition to Obamacare has been since its inception.

But the AHCA is also a shambles by design. The best explanation for the AHCA’s many flaws may simply be that Republican leaders are struggling to come up with a conservative alternative to Obamacare that doesn’t turn the health care system into a Darwinian nightmare. Though its impact would be deep, it’s actually superficial reform, roughing Obamacare up and kicking some poor people off health insurance in the process so that Republican leaders can claim they’ve repealed and replaced Obamacare, even as they leave some of its pillars in place.

For now, the AHCA probably doesn’t have the votes to make it through Congress. But don’t underestimate the cravenness of the Republican Party. The Wall Street Journal editorial board, for one, is calling for Republicans to pass it anyway. “The House bill is the only heath-care show in town,” they write, adding, “Republicans have a limited window for repeal and replace, and this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”