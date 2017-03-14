The Incredible Cruelty of Trumpcare

This strategic imperative revealed something important about GOP priorities: that tax cuts outrank health policy in the Republican policy schema. But using Monday’s CBO report, we can sketch these priorities with greater precision, and the picture that emerges is vicious.

If Republicans wanted to cut taxes on the rich, they could cut taxes on the rich (by zeroing out Obamacare’s taxes, or cutting other taxes or both) and distribute trillions of dollars in revenue up the income scale without creating a vast humanitarian crisis as collateral damage. The 14 million people who will lose their insurance immediately under AHCA, and the 24 million who will be uninsured 10 years from now as a consequence of it, are necessary not so that Republicans can cut taxes per se, but so that the tax cuts won’t expire automatically. These millions of uninsured serve only to make the giant GOP tax cut for the rich permanent, as opposed to merely 10 years long.

The irony is that for all the GOP’s vindictiveness, the collateral damage would be borne disproportionately by Trump’s own supporters. By phasing out the ACA’s Medicaid expansion, Trumpcare would leave the poor and near-poor far worse off, including the white rural poor in states critical to Trump’s victory.

But it’s in the private market where the Trump base gets truly hammered. The ACA works in part by guaranteeing that subsidies increase automatically when premiums rise or incomes fall, limiting the public’s exposure to increasing health care costs. Trumpcare would give almost everyone of the same age the same amount of money, regardless of income or local insurance trends. By severing those two links, Trumpcare imposes huge price increases on the near-poor and people who don’t live in cities (where competition tends to drive prices down). Indeed, the rural, elderly poor get whacked three different ways.

Although average premiums would increase prior to 2020 and decrease starting in 2020, CBO and JCT estimate that changes in premiums relative to those under current law would differ significantly for people of different ages because of a change in age-rating rules. Under the legislation, insurers would be allowed to generally charge five times more for older enrollees than younger ones rather than three times more as under current law, substantially reducing premiums for young adults and substantially raising premiums for older people.

According to the CBO, a typical low-income 64-year-old’s out-of-pocket premium would jump from $1,700 a year to $14,600 a year by 2026. At $500 a pop, that’s nearly 26 iPhones. In parts of Trump territory, the increase would be even greater.

Republicans have the power to pass this legislation anyhow, if they can muster the will. What they can’t be allowed to do is claim that they are motivated by the sanctity of political promises. This bill breaks Trump’s promise not to cut Medicaid, it breaks the GOP’s broader promise to provide people relief from steep premiums and deductibles, and it breaks their explicit promise that millions of people won’t lose insurance on their watch. As central as Obamacare repeal has been to the GOP’s political identity, they never let on to anyone who trusted them that their rationale was to give millionaires huge tax cuts and the peace of mind that those cuts won’t expire.