Beauty and the Beast: So Nice They Made it Twice

By hewing so closely to the original, the film does itself no favors.

By hewing so closely to the original, the film does itself no favors. There are some pleasant moments—“Be Our Guest” is the showstopper in the animated film and it kills again here— but you can’t help but wonder what, exactly, is the point of all this. Disney has taken classic scenes from a classic movie and made them, well, just a little bit worse, consistently, from scene to scene. A good example of this is Gaston. Evans does his best, but the whole joke of Gaston is that he is so cartoonishly over-muscled and over-chiseled that he can’t see his own villainy. Evans sees his this villainy from the get-go—he’s Gaston!—which means he’s a more predicatable, more obvious version of the character, only he’s made of flesh and blood and thus chained to the sad principles of reality. Real life, unfortunately, just won’t let you do as much as animation does.



The movie’s heart is in the right place, and it is eager to show that it can update the original when needed—sometimes a little too eager. The first one was hardly retrograde—Belle is far more assertive than decades of Disney heroines before her—but the filmmakers still make sure that Watson is the driver of all the action, rather than a mere responder. As a result, Watson’s performance is sometimes a little too I’m-Being-A-Positive-Role-Model!

Worse, the romance with the Beast doesn’t really pop. The CGI-aided makeup on Dan Stevens has buried him and left the Beast mostly unknowable; there are times he veers into Furry Cosplay. When we finally see the real Stevens, he can’t help but be a disappointment: The character is more a construct than a real person.

The movie has received plaudits (and, unfortunately, protests) for its portrayal of an “exclusively gay” relationship, but even that feels as if the film is congratulating itself for its wokeness, rather than building that relationship organically from the action. Though it’s worth noting that Josh Gad’s Le Fou is a highlight of the film: He has legit Broadway props that the movie, frankly, could use a little more of.



On the whole, though, this is corporate strategy in place of a movie. The original is so charming that you’ll still smile from time to time, the way you might smile when you watch little kids re-enact one of your favorite scenes from a beloved classic. Actually, wasn’t there already a movie about this?

That is the primary sensation of watching Beauty and the Beast. A bunch of people re-enacting a classic—not remaking, not rebooting, but just re-enacting it, like it’s a Civil War battlefield. There isn’t a single thing here that’s better than it was in the original animated film, and the original is very available. You can watch it on Amazon or iTunes for less than what it would cost you to watch actors do a lesser, more earthbound version of it. You can watch it right now. You should just go do that.

Grade: C

Grierson & Leitch write about the movies regularly for the New Republic and host a podcast on film. Follow them on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com.