A decade ago, Alexander, North Dakota was a sleepy town of weatherworn ranch houses and dusty red roads nestled between the wheat, corn, and soybean fields of northwestern North Dakota. But in 2007, when engineers unlocked the vast oil reserves hidden beneath the Bakken shale formation, Alexander was transformed into a frontier boomtown. Some 12,000 oil trucks and cars rattled through town each day. A new trailer court was built to accommodate all the oil workers and their families who were flocking to the area. And for the first time since 1987, during the state’s last oil boom, Alexander High School had enough students to cobble together a six-man football team: the Comets.

In September 2015, Andrew Cullen, a photographer based in Bismark, North Dakota, traveled to Alexander to document the team. “It was a sweet story about a small town that regained something it had lost,” he says. In the above photograph, freshman players Carlton Turnquist and Alejandro Constantino travel to a game in nearby Fairview, Montana. Turnquist was born and raised on a farm in Alexander; Constantino’s family moved there from California to cash in on the boom.

The Comets went 2-5 last season. The town hasn’t fared much better. By the time Cullen arrived, oil prices were in freefall. Since then, jobs have dried up and many families have left, including the Constantinos, who moved to Texas to find work. And even if Donald Trump revives the Dakota Access Pipeline, jobs in the state may continue to disappear. “During the bust, the oil industry got really good at minimizing their expenses and the manpower they need to produce oil,” Cullen says. “That’s something Trump can’t do anything about.”