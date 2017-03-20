Grierson & Leitch Episode 60: Beauty and the Beast and T2: Trainspotting

Grierson is out for a second consecutive week after having a polyp removed, so we are delighted to welcome the incomparable Christy Lemire, of RogerEbert.com and “What the Flick?!” and so many other places, as our guest host this week. She is one of the best film critics on the planet, and without question the nicest. She is also so much smarter than either Grierson or Leitch.

Christy and Will dig into the remake/reboot/rewhatever of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and then Will asks Christy about T2: Trainspotting and whether it will mess with one’s affections for the original. But don’t fret: We still have some Grierson, with our previously taped Reboot segments. In those, we discuss cultural touchstone Easy Rider, man, and the ‘80s cult hit Repo Man.

We hope you enjoy. Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. (We’re doing a mailbag show soon, so send us questions.) As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.