The Democrats’ best anti-Gorsuch narrative is right in front of their nose.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day and no clock is more broken than David Brock. But Brock, who’s spent the last four months trying to elbow his way out of Hillary Clinton’s shadow and show real independence, tweeted out what may be the Democrats’ best way of undercutting Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination.



Dems must boycott Gorsuch hearings until the FBI's Russia investigation concludes. Can't give illegitimate Pres a lifetime appt to SCOTUS. — David Brock (@davidbrockdc) March 21, 2017

Brock wasn’t the first person to come up with this idea, which started circulating last night.

It's not a hard call: a POTUS whose campaign is under FBI investigation for colluding with an enemy should not fill a lifetime SCOTUS seat. — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) March 21, 2017

This is exactly what Republicans would do in this situation. It is slick and somewhat evil and totally political and partisan, and it would be effective because delegitimizing Trump has been the Democrats’ best play since November. It not only keeps him unpopular and ineffective, but also enrages Trump, causing him to tweet dumb, loud stuff, which makes him even more unpopular and ineffective.