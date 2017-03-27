Grierson & Leitch Episode 61: Life and Power Rangers

Grierson is back! Grierson is back! After taking a two-week break to rest his voice post-surgery, our beloved co-host returns this week, and man, did we miss him. We dig right into the Alien homage/ripoff Life, starring Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Grierson also answers Leitch’s questions about CHIPs and Power Rangers, which he didn’t see because, hey, life’s too short.

Also, we have two Reboots, both taped pre-surgery, in case you’re wondering why Grierson sounds rougher. First, we tackled Alfred Hitchcock’s The Trouble With Harry, which featured the first on-screen appearance of Shirley MacLaine. Then we delve into the 1988 twins comedy Big Business, with Bette Midler and Lily Tomlin. But yes: The real story here is that Grierson is back.

We hope you enjoy.


