The big new release of last week was Ghost in the Shell, and Tim and Will actively disagree on it, though neither can dispute that critics of its “whitewashing” have a point. But you should probably just watch Under the Skin instead.

That’s all fine and dandy, but the REAL fun of this week’s show comes in the Reboots. Our first Reboot is Peter Bogdanovich’s masterpiece: The Last Picture Show, which feels even more urgent today. Still, that movie may still not live as long as our second Reboot, Tommy Wiseau’s infamous The Room. Neither Tim or Will had ever seen it before. It is fair to say now that they will never forget it.

