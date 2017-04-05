It’s dictator week at the Trump White House.

Trump’s eleventh week in office is the closest he’s had yet to a true foreign policy test. Tuesday was marked by news from countries that represent longstanding failures of the international community: The horrific sarin gas attack in Syria, which left at least 69 dead, and yet another missile test in North Korea. The week is also marked by two major meetings—the first, which took place on Monday, was with Egyptian military strongman Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the second, which takes place on Thursday, is with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (The North Korean missile test seems to have been timed for this second meeting.)

On the campaign trail, Trump was incoherent on foreign policy, which is either a sign of his complete lack of experience or, more charitably, of him taking Richard Nixon’s “madman theory” to a new level. But over the last few days we have seen a distinct policy take shape. Trump will be even friendlier with dictators, with the exception of Kim Jong-un and the theocratic leaders of Iran, than his predecessors.

Rex Tillerson signaled over the weekend that the U.S. is fine with Bashar al-Assad remaining in power, which may have contributed to Assad’s decision to use sarin gas on his own people. Trump embraced Sisi on Tuesday without condemning human rights abuses in Egypt, marking a shift in the U.S.’s posture. The message was clear: The Trump administration will not bother to pay lip service to human rights.