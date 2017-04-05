Plagued by guilt, Romeo discovers that, despite going through this ordeal, Eliza must still take her multi-day exams starting the next day. Normally, Romeo wouldn’t worry about his little girl’s test-taking skills, but she’s clearly rattled on the first day of the finals, scoring poorly. Fearful that Eliza’s future may be snuffed out because of him, Romeo decides that the lessons he’s instilled in his daughter—be honest, work hard—need to be set aside so that she won’t be cheated out of her destiny.

The silence we hear on the soundtrack might as well be the absence of a comforting moral center in this universe.

And so, the good doctor begins an insidious series of covert deals. He’ll see to it that an ailing man gets bumped up the national waitlist for liver recipients—just so long as that man talks to a school administrator about “fixing” Eliza’s test scores. But things get more complicated once it becomes clear that Eliza will have to knowingly participate in this scheme by marking up her test in a specific way so that the administrator can properly flag it.

Working without music and filming each scene as one long, unbroken take, Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days) immerses us in Romeo’s panicked, suffocating mindset. Graduation is hardly the first film in which one bad deed leads to another, but it’s among the most dispassionate and ambivalent. Partly, that’s because Romeo’s plan doesn’t involve anything as truly terrible as killing. (What is he, a common criminal?) But also, I suspect it’s because Mungiu based the script on his own experience as a father, once describing the film as “about compromise, parenting and children and understanding this relationship between what you say to your children and what they see you doing.”

Little wonder, then, that Graduation, although clear-eyed about its protagonist’s poor judgment, never overtly condemns his decisions. The world of Graduation is one in which there seems to be no form of external punishment—no all-seeing god that will weigh in. The silence we hear on the soundtrack might as well be the absence of a comforting moral center in this universe. But it’s also indicative of what Romeo sees in a community he once idealistically thought he could change—instead, it’s become a town of indiscriminate vandalism, where “knowing a guy” makes every bureaucratic obstacle much easier to navigate. Some thug very nearly raped his daughter and stole her chance at a better life—why should Romeo worry about fairness any longer? What would any father do in that situation?

Played by Titieni with stone-faced superiority, Graduation’s ethically challenged doctor flaunts a blunt pragmatism that doesn’t just surface in his handling of Eliza’s test scores. Romeo sees everything solely through the prism of how it affects him. Sandra’s concerns about getting her troubled young son into a good school mean nothing to him—doesn’t she understand he’s too busy worrying about Eliza? His terse interactions with Magda are only focused on how she can help him persuade Eliza to go through with the exam. As for Eliza, she delivers a body blow to Romeo when she suggests that maybe she doesn’t want to move to the U.K., which he considers an insult after all the work he’s put into her education since she was a girl. Why won’t these people listen to him? Don’t they know he has their best intentions at heart?

Parents will do anything for their children—it’s a trope we often see play out in revenge/rescue thrillers like Taken. But Graduation twists that truism until it becomes something sinister. There’s not one moment in this film in which Romeo isn’t trying to protect Eliza. But that protection becomes a form of control—a control he exerts over every character he comes across. Early on in Graduation, when Romeo is complaining about Eliza’s choice in boyfriends, an exasperated Magda advises her husband, “Not everything’s about you, you know.” His tragedy is that he’s not listening.

Grade: A-

