Plus, he’s in love with Gloria, or at least obsessed with her, so it doesn’t go over well when Gloria decides to have a fling with Oscar’s dim-witted drinking partner Joel (Austin Stowell). Now that you mention it, he’s got a drinking problem himself, which causes all sorts of trouble when he gets to hanging around that park. Are these two kids ever gonna figure all this mess out?



If all that sounds like a ton of exposition that ignores the fact that every time these two losers get drunk, they end up trampling buildings and killing innocent people all around Seoul, well, I’m sad to say the movie isn’t really a step ahead of you on that. The movie takes the plight of Gloria and Oscar strangely seriously, as if the banalities of their lives are the A-story here, rather than the bizarreness of their monster alter egos or the deaths of millions of Koreans.

Perhaps this is meant to convey American imperialistic attitudes in a nutshell. Two dopey spoiled overgrown white kids who don’t really understand the outside world are so caught up in themselves that they don’t even notice that they’re stomping all over the rest of the planet. The movie touches on this, but only briefly, and only in the context of Gloria’s character: The plight of millions of Koreans is less a global catastrophe than a reason for Gloria to finally straighten up her life, which, you know, great for her, but c’mon. You keep wanting the film to run with the metaphor, to have these two jerks run obliviously rampant until they are called out for their selfishness, but it never does. It really seems to think their story is interesting, against all reason.



Thus, the movie, in its own way, devolves into an extended robot vs. monster battle sequence, in which Gloria and Oscar’s condition is “explained” and they end up fighting each other to save both South Korea and Gloria’s soul, I guess. Hathaway does a convincing job of showing Gloria’s growth as the film goes along, even as you wonder why her growth is such a big deal in the first place. But Sudeikis, a talented guy in need of the perfect crossover role he still hasn’t found, is a bit adrift. His character tends to float wherever the plot needs him to travel, and by the end, he’s less a human being than a sniveling Cartoonishly Evil Guy.

Watching Colossal, you can’t help admiring Vigolondo’s central idea of taking traditional rom-com principles and turning then into something strange and scary and a little mean … and then noting just how far he strayed from that idea in the finished product. Had Colossal the courage of its own convictions, this could have been a daring and urgent movie. Instead, I ended up wishing that this was the sort of monster movie you could reboot immediately. There could be greatness here. It just needs a do-over.

Grade: C

