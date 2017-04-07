Donald Trump just learned the quickest way to seem “presidential” is to lob a bunch of bombs into another country.

Late Thursday evening, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk missiles into a Syrian airbase that was reportedly responsible for chemical weapons attacks in the country earlier in the week. The airstrike marked the first direct action taken by America in Syria’s horrific six-year civil war—and a major escalation of the United States’s long-simmering conflict with Syrian Bashar al-Assad and his Iranian and Russian backers. “Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types,” Donald Trump said in a short televised statement. “We ask for God’s wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who have passed.”

The decision to bomb Syria came after a week of confusion and mixed signals from the White House. A week ago, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested that the United States was OK with Assad remaining in power—a move that may have contributed to Assad’s decision to use chemical weapons. And immediately after the chemical weapons attack, the Trump administration blamed the Obama administration for Assad’s action. All of this was largely in line with what Trump had said on the campaign trail, that he thought that intervention in Syria was a mistake.

It was only on Wednesday that the Trump administration began to change its tune on Syria. Trump said the use of chemical weapons “crossed many lines.” A day later, America was bombing Syria.