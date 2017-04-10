Could Donald Trump finally have a quiet week in the White House?

Congress is home for recess. But unlike the last congressional recess—which was marked by raucous town hall meetings that recalled the death panel summer of 2009—this one looks like it will be quieter, largely because the GOP is between legislative priorities and because no one seems to know where they’re going to go next. Health care reform has refused to go away, even after Paul Ryan declared Obamacare “the law of the land”—Republicans have owned themselves on a weekly basis, coming up with health care “compromises” that always seem to make their bill even less popular, both with other members of Congress and the public. There has been little movement on both infrastructure and tax reform—and no sense that Republicans aren’t about to repeat the same mistakes on those initiatives that they did with health care.

As for Donald Trump, there have been teases that he might unveil a world-shaking trade executive order this week. He’ll most likely make a fool of himself in front of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, but that’s the only major meeting this week. And, though the White House will likely continue to be marred by infighting and leaking, reports over the weekend indicated that Reince Priebus, who has not been fired yet, brokered a truce between Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner.

Perhaps most importantly, Trump got a day of good press on Friday after lobbing 59 missiles into Syria in a one-off attack. The praise was totally undeserved, but it was also only the third good press day in his first 75 days in office (the other two followed his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and his address to a joint session of Congress). It was also the first that wasn’t immediately swallowed by more terrible press.