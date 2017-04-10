Two new releases take center stage this week, proof that, last week’s show notwithstanding, this podcast will not in fact turn into a weekly discussion of The Room. First, Will and Tim dig into the Romanian moral drama Graduation, which feels like Crimes and Misdemeanors-era Woody Allen, but even more despairing. Then they discuss Nacho Vigalondo’s Colossal, which features Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis as two Americans who have the strange, unwitting ability to control monsters attacking downtown Seoul.

In this week’s Reboot segment, we dig into Michael Mann’s The Last of the Mohicans, which features a brawny Daniel Day-Lewis being hyper-intense. Then there’s a fun skit from the old Ben Stiller Show. Stay alive, no matter what occurs! We will find you!



We hope you enjoy. Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.

