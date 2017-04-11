Louisville’s daily Courier-Journal was widely criticized by journalists on Tuesday for reporting on the criminal record of David Dao, the 69-year-old doctor who was forcibly dragged off a United Airlines plane on Sunday after refusing to abandon his seat on an overbooked flight. “Dao was convicted of multiple felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud or deceit in November 2004,” Morgan Watkins wrote in her report, “and was placed on five years of supervised probation in January 2005.”

Who gives the slightest shit? Why are unrelated past facts about this private citizen's life now newsworthy for digging up and publishing? https://t.co/0lEYvGfYaa — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 11, 2017

Guy gets his head bashed and the local paper starts digging for dirt on him. https://t.co/w65e7IEXP6 — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) April 11, 2017

David Dao, dragged off by United goons, will now have his past dragged through the media. Editors, you can stop this https://t.co/cnnJjhnTo5 — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) April 11, 2017

Joel Christopher, the Courier-Journal’s executive editor and vice president of news, defended the article as part of the paper’s ongoing local coverage of Dao, who had to surrender his medical license in 2005 and wasn’t allowed to resume practicing until 2015. The doctor, Christopher told me, is “familiar to people in the local market because of his previous convictions.” He said Watkins’s article was updated to make that clear.

“There’s been previous coverage of the guy,” Christopher said. “That’s how people in the newsroom knew who he was. It was a fairly high-profile case. It was a case that stuck in people’s minds because it was high-profile.”