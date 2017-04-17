It’s hard to know exactly what a White House carbon tax would look like. (Neither Cohn nor Hassett returned my request for comment.) But we can glean some clues from its supporters. Cohn’s support for the policy has been echoed by Kevin Hassett, a tax expert at the conservative American Enterprise Institute who was tapped last week to be Trump’s chief economic advisor. Trump advisor Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, have also advocated for a national carbon tax policy in recent years.

Conservative supporters of a carbon tax don’t see it in terms of climate policy, but as a way to lower the corporate tax rate and income taxes; lowering greenhouse gases and encouraging renewable energy just happens to be a positive side effect. In a 2007 paper advocating for the tax, Hassett wrote:

The most likely candidates for a carbon tax tradeoff would be the corporate income tax (the U.S. rate is currently among the highest in the industrialized world) and payroll taxes, the latter of which would lower the cost of employment and help offset the possibly regressive effects of higher energy prices on lower-income households. But across-the-board income tax rate cuts and further cuts in the capital gains tax could also be considered.

Conservative supporters of a carbon tax disagree on how much polluters should pay. Hassett’s paper focuses on a “modest” tax rate of $15 per ton of CO2, which it says “would result in an 11 percent decline in CO2 emissions, while raising non-coal-based energy forms modestly.” Cohn doesn’t appear to have declared what kind of tax he’d like to see, but his ex-Goldman colleague and former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson recently pitched Cohn on the idea of a carbon tax starting at $40 per ton. Paulson said the tax would raise “an estimated $200 billion to $300 billion a year, with the rate scheduled to rise over time,” according to The New York Times.



Democrats and environmentalists generally say the initial price of a carbon tax doesn’t matter as much as where it ends up. “It almost doesn’t matter where it starts, because companies will start shifting their investments toward clean energy and changing their behavior right away,” Delaney said. “If we were to start with a lower price, I’d be fine with that. That way it doesn’t shock the market—but then you have to escalate it to a higher price over 10 years.” Delaney’s bill starts by taxing companies $30 per metric ton of carbon, then it increases every year by 4 percent of whatever the inflation rate is.



This is where a carbon tax proposal stands to see opposition from progressives and environmentalists. They worry that a carbon price accomplished through tax reform, and not through climate discussions, will not have the price trajectory necessary to reduce emissions enough to make a difference in addressing global warming. Hassett’s paper, for instance, does not call for a large increase in the 15 percent rate.

That would be unacceptable for some environmentalists, who say a carbon tax is only acceptable if it’s eventually high enough to stop companies from polluting so much. This is especially important to environmental justice advocates, who note that polluting industries are disproportionately located near low-income, minority households. “We want to make sure people who are paying for the pollution with their health and their lives are benefiting from the tax,” said Vien Truong, director of the environmental group Green for All. “If we have at tax that is so low that it actually won’t curtail costs for these communities, and then the tax revenue is used to help companies profit even more, then the tax is an injustice.”

But the Trump administration has shown it doesn’t care about reducing emissions or helping communities affected by pollution. In fact, Trump has been actively hostile to both of those ideas, proposing to eliminate the environmental justice office at the Environmental Protection Agency and declaring the “we’re not spending money on [climate change] anymore.” Meanwhile, he campaigned on lowering the federal corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent. That desire to help big business, not the planet or the poor, would drive any push for a carbon tax. Democrats and environmentalists can only hope that such a tax is strong enough to have some environmental benefit, even if that would never be the president’s intention.