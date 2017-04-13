Scott Pruitt is gearing up to tell a crew of coal miners how the Trump administration is going to make coal mining great again. According to a press release, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator is visiting a mine in western Pennsylvania on Thursday, where he will talk about Trump’s executive order on climate change, which placed “unnecessary burdens on coal miners and coal-fired electric utilities,” and about the agency’s “Back-to-Basics” agenda, which “refocuses the EPA on protecting the environment, promoting economic and job growth, and returning power to the states.”

Harvey Mine is an obvious choice for Pruitt’s speech. Owned by the 153-year-old energy company Consol Energy, it’s part of the Bailey Mine Complex, the largest underground mine in North America. Bailey, which began operations in 1984, is located in Washington and Greene counties, huge coal communities that together employ 7,350 people in the coal industry, about 2,000 of them at Bailey alone. The Harvey Mine, specifically, began operating in 2014, bucking the national trends that show far more coal mines closing than opening.

Pruitt might point to the Harvey mine as evidence of coal mining’s bright future. But a closer look at the Bailey complex shows it’s hardly a shining example of profitable, environmentally friendly coal mining. Last year, the EPA and the Department of Justice fined Consol $3 million for discharging contaminated wastewater from the Bailey complex into tributaries of the Ohio River, which provides drinking water for approximately three million people. In addition, all three mines in the complex have racked up millions of dollars in Mine Safety and Health Administration violations—particularly the Enlow Fork Mine, which has been hit with more than $3 million in fines recommended by MSHA since 2006.

Granted, it would be a challenge to find an American mining operation that hasn’t broken environmental laws or struggled financially over its lifetime. But Harvey Mine is a bad symbolic choice for yet another reason: It’s owned by a company that wants to get out of the coal mining business altogether.