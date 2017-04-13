It has to gasp and wheeze its way to get there, but, yeah, this one delivers the goods.

Do you care about the plot? Dom (Diesel) is being blackmailed, for reasons we don’t find out until halfway through the film, but are so blatantly obvious from the first reel it’s a wonder why anyone even bothered hiding it. He’s being blackmailed by Charlize Theron, who plays a hacker named Cipher in pursuit of a nuclear weapon—because by the eighth movie, if your heroes are not staving off nuclear annihilation you’re not even trying. Basically every cast member from the previous movies lines up to stop her, from The Rock to Kurt Russell to Ludacris to previous franchise bad guy Jason Statham, who brings along with him his mum, giving an opportunity, at last, for Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren to share the silver screen together. (Scott Eastwood shows up to take over the lame, charisma-free white boy mantle from Walker.)

Cipher and Dom are trying to steal something, the whole team is trying to stop them, and we count the minutes until the good guys get their Dom back, because if we know one thing about that guy, it’s that he won’t turn his back on his family. We know that about him a lot in these movies.



We rise and fall on the big action set pieces, and while there isn’t anything as inventive as Fast Five’s city chase with the cars dragging a giant safe or the batshit scene in Furious 7 when a car jumps from one skyscraper to another, the movie still gives us two jaw-droppers. The first is a clever bit in which Cipher take control of hundreds of self-driving cars and uses them to chase down a Russian official, which leads to what I’m fairly certain is the first example of the sure-to-be-lucrative Zombie Car Hordes genre.

But the true showstopper is the climax, which, for reasons I still don’t entirely understand (and am probably not meant to), takes place on a Siberian outpost and involves the world’s fastest sports cars, along with a tank (obviously) skidding around a frozen lake while being shot at by fighter jets and chased by a submarine carrying a nuclear warhead. And that’s before we get into the scene where Jason Statham has to escape 40 bad guys with guns while holding a baby. There’s a lot going on.



The movie is never particularly tense or thrilling; this is not a movie in which the conflicts are meant to feel particularly perilous. It’s more like a multicultural episode of Entourage, where you’re never really worried, never really scared, never really challenged. It’s all going to turn out just fine for everyone. The only new element here is Theron, who has the quiet smirk of someone who is by far the most talented person in the cast, but once spent a whole movie pretending to be attracted to Seth MacFarlane so isn’t going to sweat this much, no. The Rock glowers at some people, Tyrese does his best Don Rickles, Michelle Rodriguez yells “Dom!!!” a lot, and cars go super fast.

This franchise is starting to get a little tired, and this feels like the last installment before the wheels go flying off. But with the Fast and the Furious franchise, who knows? Every time I think it’s done, they find another gear. I assume the only place left to go is space? In space, can anyone hear Vin Diesel grunt?

Grade: B-

