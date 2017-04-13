The extent of the Carter Page-Paul Manafort grift is coming into focus.

In 2000 Donald Trump famously told Fortune magazine, “It’s very possible that I could be the first presidential candidate to run and make money on it.” This statement dogged Trump for much of his successful 2016 campaign, with GOP consultant Rick Wilson labeling his effort a “scampaign,” the goal being self-enrichment rather than victory. Regardless of whether or not greed was a motivating factor for Trump (it was), it’s now clear that many of Trump’s staffers—especially in the early days, when few respectable political types would join the circus—were essentially grifting.

Two of the biggest grifters are also exhibits A and B in the Trump-Russia conspiracy: Carter Page and Paul Manafort. On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Manafort and his wife borrowed $13 million from Trump-affiliated businesses on the day he resigned as chairman of Trump’s campaign:

That morning, he stepped down from guiding Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign, after a brief tenure during which Mr. Trump won the Republican nomination, Democrats’ emails were hacked and the campaign’s contacts with Russia came under scrutiny. Dogged by revelations about past financial dealings in Ukraine, Mr. Manafort retreated from public view. But behind the scenes, he was busy with other matters. Papers were recorded that same day creating a shell company controlled by Mr. Manafort that soon received $13 million in loans from two businesses with ties to Mr. Trump, including one that partners with a Ukrainian-born billionaire and another led by a Trump economic adviser. They were among $20 million in loans secured by properties belonging to Mr. Manafort and his wife.

This is exceptional for a number of reasons, the biggest being that Manafort secured $13 million in loans on the day he resigned from the campaign for having questionable financial ties. According to the Times, the loans were likely used to keep Manafort afloat after he sunk money into a failed venture with his son-in-law.