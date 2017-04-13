Of course the kitchen at Mar-a-Lago is disgusting.

As a businessman, President Donald Trump made his name by hawking products and services that sounded glitzy and fabulous but were actually very bad. (See: Trump University, Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines.) So it makes perfect sense that the restaurant at his so-called “Winter White House” is no different.

The Miami Herald on Thursday published the most recent inspection reports from Mar-a-Lago’s kitchen, which show 13 violations, including some that are just plain dangerous. Some highlights:



▪ Fish designed to be served raw or undercooked, the inspection report reads, had not undergone proper parasite destruction. Kitchen staffers were ordered to cook the fish immediately or throw it out. ▪ In two of the club’s coolers, inspectors found that raw meats that should be stored at 41 degrees were much too warm and potentially dangerous: chicken was 49 degrees, duck clocked in at 50 degrees and raw beef was 50 degrees. The winner? Ham at 57 degrees. ▪ The club was cited for not maintaining the coolers in proper working order and was ordered to have them emptied immediately and repaired.



In other words, not only is it ethically gross for a president to be hosting foreign leaders at his own resort, it’s also generally gross too.