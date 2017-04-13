Anti-Defamation League offers White House remedial Holocaust lessons.

ADL was closed for Passover on Tuesday, when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer diminished the Holocaust in order to justify President Trump’s abrupt Syria reversal, but has now sent Spicer a letter suggesting he and other White House staff schedule a Holocaust education session.

“While you have apologized, this week’s incident as well as others (notably, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement omitting Jews and your vociferous defense of it), have exposed a serious gap in your knowledge of the Holocaust, its impact, and the lessons we can learn from it,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote. “[We] would be happy to conduct one of [our] trainings at your convenience at your convenience.”

Read the whole letter here.